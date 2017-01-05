Two new Walla Walla officers start their careers

WALLA WALLA, WA - The staffing levels at the police department increased by two Police Officers last night during a ceremony in the Chuck Fulton Community Room. Kevin Toon and Logan Morris were sworn in by Mayor Allen Pomraning, surrounded by officers, firefighters, family, and friends.

Officer Logan Morris grew up the son of a firefighter—Assistant Chief Brad Morris, but was not swayed by his father’s career path. Logan joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Walla Walla High School’s Running Start program at WWCC and earning an Associate’s Degree in 2011. Logan had been employed at L & G Ranch Supply since finishing his obligation to the USMC.

Officer Kevin Toon is also a 2011 Wa-Hi graduate who continued his education at WWCC. Toon transferred on to Montana State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Toon has previously worked as an intern at WWPD and as a Downtown Ambassador during the summer of 2015.

Both officers will be assigned to a Field Training Officer for the next month before starting the 15-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy.