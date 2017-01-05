Inslee proclaims January 6, 2017 "Seahawks Blue Friday"

WASHINGTON - As the Seattle Seahawks begin their playoff run, Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed tomorrow Jan. 6, 2017 “Seahawks Blue Friday” and will be joined by Seahawks great Marcus Trufant to raise the 12 flag at the Capitol Campus tomorrow, January 6th at 10:30 a.m.

The general public and 12s from all over are welcome to join the celebration on the north steps of the Legislative Building.

To view the proclamation, you can click on this link: "Seahawks Blue Friday" Proclamation.