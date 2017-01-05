Richland street crews preparing for weekend winter storm

RICHLAND, WA - Winter weather has hit with furor this year. Heavier than normal precipitation, along with the sneaker storm that struck the northwest last weekend, has street crews working around the clock. Another storm is expected this weekend with estimates of 2” – 6” snow accumulation. City streets crews must switch gears from plowing residential roads to preparing arterials for the snowfall.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for more snow/ice. Also, be sure to check on your neighbors, shovel your sidewalk and be patient as street crews work to keep up.

As a reminder, the number one priority for snow removal is principal arterial streets making way for emergency services, then minor arterial streets and hilly areas, followed by school zones.

For more information on Richland’s Snow Removal procedures, please visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/streets. For regular updates on potential delays of City services, follow our page on Facebook or Twitter.