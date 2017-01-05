Tips and reminders when it comes to heating up your home

PASCO, WA - If you've been cranking up your heat to ward off the chilly weather, you'll want to read this article. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky talked with one local repair and service company to find out how you can avoid a skyrocketing electric bill.

Frigid temperatures mean you could be using energy to heat your home, which means a more expensive electric bill. That's why we've prepared a few good tips and reminders for you to try and keep your electric bill down.

One is to make sure your heat pump outside is clean. If you have any kind of debris like leaves, snow, or ice, your heater will be working harder to warm your house up.

Another common misconception is that people think they are saving money by turning their heat down or completely off while gone or sleeping. Instead of turning it off, you should keep your thermostat at a constant temperature.

"Set it and forget it," said Michael Campbell with Campbell & Company. "Particularly when it gets this cold because it takes a lot of energy to bring a house back up to temperature."

You should also check to see if your doors and windows are sealed nice and tight. You don't want any cold air getting in through any cracks.

A humidifier in your home is also smart, because it keeps healthy levels of moisture in the air which helps with dry or cracked skin, throat pain, respiratory problems, and other symptoms during the cold winter months.