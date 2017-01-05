The street crew process behind clearing streets of snow and ice

KENNEWICK, WA - The last snowfall combined with these freezing temperatures have left many side streets and rural roads covered in ice.

On Johnson Street right outside of our news station, there's plenty of packed snow and ice spots that could cause trouble for an unsuspecting driver.

Right now, crews say they can't put salt down because it's so cold out right now that it would be completely ineffective.

In another part of town on the corner of Morain and 7th in Kennewick, Morain is fine, whereas 7th is borderline dangerous. This corner can be compared to the well-trodden Kennewick Avenue next to the frozen Kent Street, or even the corner of 2nd and Vancouver.

As for why they weren't worked on earlier, Kennewick Public Works Officials say there's a process they have for determining which roads get worked on first.

A member of the department told reporter Rex Carlin that the priority streets are the main arterials; hills and other streets deemed necessary for first responders to be able to move around. But with temperatures as cold as they are right now, laying salt down on those side streets would be ineffective.

Be particularly cautious on those side streets, because as Rex found out while he was driving around today, some of them are sheer ice.