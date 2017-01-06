Two arrested in connection with homicide from last week

RICHLAND, WA - Richland police have made two arrests in connection to a homicide case out of Pasco. The Tri-City Regional Swat Team served a search warrant at a home on the 1400 Blk. of Thayer drive in Richland around 2 Thursday afternoon.

Last Friday, 27-year-old Thomas Deleon walked into Lourdes Medical Center with a gunshot wound, he later died from his injuries.

Richland police worked with Pasco police and arrested 34-year-old Simeon Howard of Richland and 26-year-old Nathaniel Thompson of Kennewick. Police tell us, they're facing first degree murder charges.