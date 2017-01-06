Man pleads not guilty to allegedly stabbing brother

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, prosecutors are deciding if Richard Smith will face murder charges after allegedly stabbing his brother on December 21st.

Leonard Smith died Wednesday due to complications from his injuries, his brother allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Court documents say the two got into an fight, which led to the stabbing.

Richard Smith pleaded not guilty in court yesterday. He's still in jail on a $750,000 dollar bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 27th.