News Producer - KHQ-TV

Posted on 01/05/17

PRODUCER



KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA is looking for a dynamic full-time News Producer with solid news judgment who can produce, orchestrate, and energize the market's dominant news programming. This newsroom leader should have a flair for production value--incorporating live elements and cutting-edge graphics to tell stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. If you're in a box, stay there. We only want creative thinkers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn't the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news. If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you! Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus but not required.

Required Skills and Qualifications: Must be a good writer for broadcast, must have solid news judgment, must be able to manage a newscast for time constraints, and must be familiar with AP style.