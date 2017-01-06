National Management Association announces new chairman

RICHLAND, WA – Longtime Tri-Cities resident and Mission Support Alliance employee Lisa Hart recently began her term as National Chairman of the Board of the National Management Association (NMA). She will be the third chairman from the Mid-Columbia Leadership Development Association (MCLDA) and its predecessor chapters.

In her acceptance speech titled Building the Future with Vision and Action, Lisa discussed her personal leadership style of transparency and open communication. She also provided perspective on the challenges NMA faces, including membership development and retention, an aging workforce and attracting younger members.

Lisa has worked at the Hanford Site for 38 years and she has worked in the training organization for over 20 years. She currently is the training program manager with Mission Support Alliance for the computer based Hanford Site General Employee Training Program and the Training Evaluation Program.