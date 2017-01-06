Fire crews contain Kennewick attic fire likely caused by heating unit

KENNEWICK, WA - On Friday, January 6th, the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 4506 W. 20th Ave in Kennewick at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The initial report was that the homeowner had returned home, entered the residence and smelled smoke. The homeowner went upstairs and found a fire burning in the wall and ceiling near the central heating unit.

Off-duty Deputy Fire Chief Neil Hines was in the area and arrived within minutes of the initial 911 call and reported an active fire that was mostly in the attic of the two-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic of the home and limit the spread of the fire into the interior of the structure.

The Ben Franklin Transit supplied a bus for the Firefighters to use to warm up in after working in the extremely cold conditions.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but at this time the focus is in the area of the heating unit.

The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind the public to keep all combustible materials away from all heating sources and to make sure that fire places, pellet stoves and gas appliances are routinely examined for proper maintenance.