Boiler that supports heating system is down at Yakima Regional

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Regional Medical & Cardiac Center is in the process of repairing the boiler that supports their heating system which went down early this morning.

While inpatient care is continuing without interruption, all of today's elective surgeries are being rescheduled. Internal building temperatures are being actively monitored and they are providing extra blankets and other resources to support patient comfort until the system is restored

They appreciate the patience and understanding of their patients and employees as they work through these repairs.