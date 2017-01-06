Vehicle theft results in SWAT being called, suspect arrested without incident

KENNEWICK, WA - On Friday, January 6th at around 8:00 a.m., Kennewick Police Department learned that a vehicle theft had occurred near the 200 block of S. Washington Street. The vehicle was described as a white 1997 Ford Crown Victoria.

A Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputy was parked in the area of E. 27th Avenue and S. Hawthorne St. when the stolen vehicle was located. The vehicle swerved toward the deputy's patrol vehicle, causing the deputy to quickly dodge the approaching stolen vehicle. The deputy tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but it failed to pull over.

When the driver of the stolen vehicle began driving in a reckless manner and failed to stop at a 4-way stop, the pursuit was canceled.

At around 10:30 a.m., a resident on the 1500 block of S. Bermuda Road called and reported that someone was trying to steal his pickup truck. Deputies responded to the area and when they arrived the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was located behind a house and was unoccupied. Deputies heard noises coming from the detached garage and found that the door appeared to have been recently forced open and had been barricaded from the inside.

A request was made for the on-duty SWAT Team members to respond to the location. After a short period of time, the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Michael Kirk, exited the garage and was taken into custody without incident.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 628-0333.