Weekend winter storm could cause power outages (Outage numbers in article)

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton PUD along with other utility companies are gearing up for the potentially icy weekend.

A representative at Benton PUD told us that ice accumulating on power lines shouldn't be a problem for them, but icy roads can lead to a dangerous cause and effect.

"There's many scenarios that can happen," said Karen Miller, Communications Manager at Benton PUD. "With ice storms, it's more likely that a car is gonna slide on ice and hit a pole. A tree might get weighted down with ice and fall over on power lines."

If your power does go out, you should call your local power company.

Benton County PUD: 888-582-2176

Franklin County PUD: 800-638-7701

Pacific Power: 877-508-5088

Columbia Rural Electric: 509-382-2578

Benton REA: 800-221-6987

In Oregon: Umatilla Electric Cooperative: 888-465-5701