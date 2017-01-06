Firefighters climbing for a cause

KENNEWICK, WA - Leukemia and lymphoma are diseases that take thousands of people from us every year, but local firefighters are determined to end that.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned more about a local fundraiser to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

In preparation for March's firefighter stair climb to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation at Seattle's Columbia Center, local fire departments in conjunction with Li'l Firehouse Coffee in Kennewick are putting on a localized fundraiser of their own this weekend for the same cause.

It's a cause that affects millions of people and hits close to home for the fundraiser's organizers.

"My sister died of leukemia when she was four years old," said Chuck Sleater, Firefighter and Owner of Li'l Firehouse Coffee, "so it means a lot to me and my family to support a fundraiser like this; and secondly, I'm a firefighter."

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Li'l Firehouse Coffee on Clearwater, area firefighters will take turns on the stair climber.

The climb in Seattle will challenge firefighters with a 69-story climb to the top of the second tallest building west of the Mississippi River.

You can come on in and donate, or buy "The Extinguisher", one of their specialty drinks. Every dollar purchased for the drink this weekend will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The firefighters are optimistic about this weekend's turnout.

"Just depends on how many people we can get involved in the community," said Tony Jorgenson, Kennewick Fire Department Paramedic. "Usually, thousands of dollars is what our goal is, so as many people as we can get to come down, especially to this event Saturday and Sunday, the better. The more money we can raise for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society."