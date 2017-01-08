Pipe burst at Yakima Regional Medical Center causes emergency patients to be relocated

YAKIMA, WA- Patients in the emergency department of Yakima Regional Medical Center were moved to another location after a pipe burst Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, as work was continuing to repair the hospital’s boiler system, a pipe burst due to the cold temperatures. Other patient care is continuing without interruption. The Yakima Fire Department was on-site to offer guidance as the clean-up occurs.

Repairs on one of the boilers that supports the heating system has been successful and is back online. Repairs to the second boiler are underway. Internal building temperatures are being monitored regularly.