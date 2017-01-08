Man rescued from Snake River after kayak tipped

BURBANK, WA.-- Late Saturday afternoon a man found himself in serious trouble after his kayak tipped over on Snake River.

The man was hunting ducks at the Big Flat Habitat Management Unit, and decided to take the kayak out on the river despite already icy conditions. As the snow moved into the area, he found himself struggling to get back to shore. It was then that his kayak tipped over, and he was thrown into the freezing water.

Luckily, the man had a working cellphone, that he used to call 9-1-1. Franklin County Fire District 3, and Walla Walla Fire District 5 responded to the call, and also called in the Pasco Fire Department's rescue boat for backup.

Before the boat arrived, however, the man was able to make it to shore. But, the struggle wasn't over. The part of the shoreline where he found himself was at the edge of a cliff, too steep and snowy for firefighters to make it down on their own.

In a team effort, they lowered one of the firefighters down with a harness. He then placed another harness on the stranded man, and they were hoisted up together.

The man was then escorted into an ambulance, where he was given I.V. fluids, and then transported to Lourdes Medical Center for further care. After this entire ordeal, he is expected to be okay.