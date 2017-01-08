Despite winter weather, pets are still being left outside

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- We've had some bone-chilling days lately. But despite all the winter weather, Benton-Franklin Humane Society is still getting multiple calls every day about pets being left outside, as well as in cars, for too long.

Teri McCann told KNDU earlier that, in this weather, you shouldn't allow your pets to be outside or exposed to the cold for any longer than you would allow yourself to be.

"If you don't wanna sit out in zero degrees for two hours while your dog grocery shops," McCann told KNDU, "Then don't leave your dog in the car for two hours while you grocery shop."

Unfortunately, in the same way that a car will heat up quickly during the summer months, it'll act as a refrigerator in these freezing temperatures. Any overexposure to the extreme cold, or heat for that matter, is dangerous, and can be fatal for any animal.

If you see a pet in distress, or a situation involving an animal outdoors that makes you uncomfortable, don't hesitate to call Tri-Cities Animal Shelter & Control, at 509-545-3740.