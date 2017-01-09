Two Prosser men died while rescue crews try to save them from submerged truck in Naches River

NACHES, WA- Two Prosser men are dead after the driver loses control because of poor road conditions and the truck flips into the Naches River.

Washington State Patrol tells us just before seven, multiple agencies responded to the area off of eastbound Highway 12 near milepost 191 to try and rescue the two from the submerged truck.

23-year-old James Wildman, the driver of the truck and 25-year-old Dylan Bolt, the passenger, were not able to survive and both families have been notified.

WSP says the cause of the horrific accident is most likely weather related.