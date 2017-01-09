Two arrested for heroin during death investigation in Ellensburg

Now, investigators are asking anyone to come forward who may have information about this woman's death. Please call the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

ELLENSBURG, WA- Ellensburg police have arrested two men for possession of Heroin during a death investigation of a 20-year-old woman.

Officers and Kittitas Valley Fire Rescue responded to a call on Saturday morning of a woman in cardiac arrest on the 400 Block of West University Way. They found a 20-year-old woman, from Ellensburg, unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

As officers investigated, they found evidence that led them to the arrest of 64-year-old James Pearson of Ellensburg and 58-year-old Dave Leitch of Cle Elum. Both were booked into the Kittitas County Corrections Center for the drugs.

