WWPD officer rammed by stolen vehicle, starts pursuit that ends in Oregon

WALLA WALLA, WA - A patrol officer investigating a suspicious vehicle was intentionally struck head-on by the vehicle. The vehicle was pursued into Oregon before it crashed and the suspects were taken into custody.

The incident began at 9:30 Sunday evening on West Sumach, between 4th and 5th. Officer Paul Green had observed the Chevrolet pickup pulling a utility trailer with no lights. As Officer Green drove east on Sumach from 5th Avenue, he observed the vehicle driving towards him from the intersection of 4th Avenue. When the vehicle got closer, the suspect accelerated and rammed into the front of the patrol vehicle, forcing the patrol vehicle back and off to the side of the roadway. Officer Green drew his service weapon and fired at the suspect vehicle as he was being rammed.

The vehicle was pursued south on 5th and numerous streets before leaving the city southbound on 3rd Avenue. The pursuit continued into Oregon, with assistance from Milton-Freewater Police, Washington State Patrol, Umatilla and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputies, and ended at 9:41 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into a ditch after leaving railroad tracks in the area Elliot Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason G. N. Barnes, 32, Walla Walla, was arrested as he attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle. The passenger, Jessica D. Grigsby, 35, was also arrested, but did not try to escape. Both suspects had multiple warrants for their arrests and complained of minor injuries resulting from the pursuit-ending crash. The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen to WWPD earlier.

Barnes was previously arrested for attempting to elude police in 2014 and has a lengthy arrest record in this area. Both suspects have been lodged in the Umatilla County Jail for Oregon warrants previously issued for their arrests. Criminal charges resulting from the vehicular assault on the officer and subsequent pursuit are pending as Detectives continue their investigation and submit their findings to the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.