New food bank to open up in West Richland

RICHLAND, WA - For years now, the community of West Richland have been working hard and pushing to get a food bank open, and now after teaming up with the Tri-Cities Food Bank, their hard work is paying off.

"It feels good to be able to meet the needs of another community," said Bill Kitchen, Director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank.

Opening up on January 12th, the West Richland Food Bank right in the plaza strip mall on Van Giesen will allow families and all people who may need help the convenience of a closer location.

Organizers say the need for a food bank in West Richland was undeniable, particularly after finding out that most students at Tapteal School qualified for free meals, and seeing that about 1,100 people would travel to other food bank locations in order to get the help they needed.

Daryl Rochek is a pastor in West Richland, and a major driving force in making this happen.

"It's amazing, you know...we've worked hard," Rochek said. "I'm kind of shocked that I'm standing here, but, *chuckles*, it's amazing to be able to tell our story."

Pastor Rochek says that it is his faith that guides him in wanting to help his community. It's been a long road, and it's all worth it to serve those in need.

The Tri-Cities Food Bank says this location is perfect and will allow their resources to be used at full capacity.

Organizers say they are still looking for more volunteers to help get the food bank off to a great start, so if you're interested in helping out or just want to find out more about the food bank services, go to http://www.tricitiesfoodbank.org/.