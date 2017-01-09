Barracuda Coffee opens new location in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Barracuda Coffee is a homegrown coffee shop from right here in the Tri-Cities. They've recently expanded their business by opening a new shop in Kennewick. They're this week's business spotlight because of their drinks made with cayenne pepper, white coffee, and maple syrup.

Reporter Crystal Garcia checked them out and gave their coffee a try for the first time last week, at their new location on the corner of Clearwater and Kellogg.

Jake Shupe has owned Barracuda Coffee for eight years now over in Richland, and with the success of that store, decided to open up this new location.

"From the minute we turned those open signs on the first day it was just such a sense of relief," Shupe said, "and to be honest with you I don't spend a lot of time there, we promoted one of our staff to manage the store and let him do his thing."

This is where Gage Sohler comes in, who joined the company two years ago.

"I started out as just your window guy, since this place has opened I've been here," Sohler said. "I got a cot set up in the back."

For Gage and Jake, Barracuda Coffee is a place they want everyone to come to and feel at home.

"We try to appeal to everybody, we want everyone to feel at home here," said Sohler. "At Barracuda Coffee we put people first."

And what makes the Barracuda Coffee shop in Kennewick unique is their new drip coffee stand, something they brought in to help expand the types of unique coffee and tea drinks they bring to the Tri-Cities community.

"To get to know [the community], we enjoy that, that's one of the things that drives us," Shupe admitted, "and so having that opportunity in Kennewick just to to expand our community cause we view it as a Barracuda community as well...so it's fun and motivating in that way."