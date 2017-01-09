Suspect responsible for several burglaries and car thefts arrested

PROSSER, WA - On January 8th at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Prosser Police Department responded to the 300 block of Old Inland Empire (OIE) Highway in reference to a possible vehicle prowl in progress.

Upon arrival, officers observed a tan compact vehicle parked near the area of the reported vehicle prowl which matched the description of a vehicle observed in the area of previous vehicle prowls.

From the vehicle, officers began to track foot prints through the fresh fallen snow, tracking the foot prints around several businesses along Wine Country Rd; and then back to the 300 block of OIE, where 35-year-old Nathan Hildebrant was found hiding between a residence and a commercial building. At this time Hildebrant was taken into custody without incident.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Hildebrant was responsible for several residential burglaries and vehicle prowls inside the city of Prosser as well as in the unincorporated Benton County area, and numerous pieces of property has been recovered.

Hildebrant was charged with residential burglary, vehicle car prowl, theft and subsequently transported to Benton County Jail.