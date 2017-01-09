Yakima Valley College launches Career Coach

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Valley College is pleased to announce that students along with community members now have a new resource for searching career options and finding employment.

Career Coach, built by EMSI, is a web-based tool that offers users free access to information regarding degrees and certificates offered at the college, as well as current data on wage, employment, and job posting in our local area.

The tool is designed to help users find a rewarding career by providing information that is specific to the college’s regional economy.

Users can research jobs related to their education and work experience and then view information about current opening and wages. They can use the sites career assessment to explore their interests, match up military experience (military occupation code) to similar civilian careers, and build a resume.

Users interested in earning a degree or certificate can explore YVC’s education and training opportunities offered on the Yakima and Grandview campuses as well as basic education, HS21+ credentials, and GED testing available at our learning centers in Ellensburg, Toppenish, and Sunnyside.

Learn more! Visit: www.YVCC.edu/CareerCoach