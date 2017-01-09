YVC’s Vineyard & Winery Technology Program wins Best of the Best Awards

GRANDVIEW, WA - Yakima Valley Vintners (YVV), YVC’s teaching winery, received two awards for their student crafted wines from Wine Press Northwest’s “Best of the Best” Platinum Judging. YVV’s 2013 Dean’s List Tempranillo received a Double Platinum and the 2013 Primitivo received a Platinum. These awards bring the total number of honors to 80 for wines produce by YVV. All wines submitted were judged blindly by a panel of prominent wine professionals. YVC student wines are included in with all of the other commercial wineries during the competition.

These award winning wines, submitted by Yakima Valley Vintners, were produced by students completing course work in YVC’s Vineyard & Winery Technology program. The wines are marketed through the program at YVC’s Grandview Campus which houses a winery facility and tasting room. Students managed all aspects of producing these wines from grape to glass.

“It is exciting to see the students garner such prestigious acknowledgment of the skills they gain while completing our Vineyard and Winery Technology degrees and certificates. The Washington wine industry will be even stronger because of their efforts. We are so proud of their accomplishments,” sated Trent Ball, YVC Agriculture Department Chair.

Wine Press Northwest created the Platinum Judging in 2000 as a way to determine some of the best wines of the Pacific Northwest. To accomplish this, they chart more than 40 professionally judged wine competitions worldwide to track the gold medals won by fruit from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia. These wines are categorized and judged blind during three days by three panels of wine experts, who award wines with Double Platinum, Platinum, Double Gold and Best Buy. A wine is awarded a medal based on how a majority of the judges voted. In the case when all the judges on a panel deem the wine a Platinum, that wine is awarded a unanimous Double Platinum. The 17th annual Platinum Judging was staged Oct. 26-28 at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick, WA. For more information: www.winepressnw.com.

For more information about Yakima Valley Vintners and the Yakima Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program: www.yvcc.edu/wine or call 509.882.7007.