West Benton firefighters escort body of fallen comrade back home

YAKIMA, WA - People throughout Prosser are mourning the loss of two of their own today, after Saturday's fatal accident near Naches.

25-year-old Dylan Bolt, who served in the Marines, and 23-year-old West Benton Firefighter James Wildman were coming back from skiing at White Pass Saturday when Wildman lost control of his truck. It landed upside down in the Naches River, and both Wildman and Bolt were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporter Rex Carlin was in Prosser today where he spoke to Bolt's family and saw the firefighter procession for Wildman.

The Bolt family said Dylan was an outdoorsman at heart; fishing and hiking, but they say Dylan especially couldn't wait for winter every year so he could get up to the mountains to ski like he was on Saturday.

The fire and law enforcement procession for Wildman started at the coroner's office in Yakima, went down I-82, and into Prosser, Wildman and Bolt's hometown, and today, a town in mourning.

Grandview Firefighters manned the Prosser station for the West Benton crew as they went to the Yakima County Coroner's Office to pick up Wildman this afternoon.

Members of the department arrived in Yakima at 1:00 this afternoon to escort Wildman back to Prosser, with a police escort and firefighters stationed at every overpass to bring him home.

"For me, there's no better compliment that you could say about a fellow firefighter except I'd fight fire with him anywhere," said West Benton Fire Rescue Chief Douglas Merritt.

The procession for Wildman was a sight to see this afternoon coming down I-82 as West Benton Fire paid their respects to their colleague, who friends say played football and ran track at Prosser High School.