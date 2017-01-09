Snow budget trouble in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A new year means a new snow budget in Yakima, and in this case it's much needed, as some of their resources for snow removal were exhausted last year.

Yakima City Spokesman Randy Beehler says the city allots close to $135,000 for their materials budget to combat ice and snow...some of those materials include de-icer, sand, and rocks to name a few.

But that's not all: they also have a $10,000 budget that is used for contractors who go into residential parts of the city to remove snow.

Last year when it came to the materials budget, the city had some money left over...$70,000 to be exact, which carried over to this year.

The contractor budget on the other hand was completely used up, causing a problem for the city.

"We end up in a situation like we are right now, where we have multiple large snowfalls," said Beehler. "What we end up having to do is dip into reserves...we have to dip into our savings account to pay to remove snow."

"we end up in a situation like we are right now, where we have multiple large snow falls, what we end up having to do is dip into reserves, we have to dip into our savings account to pay to remove snow," said Beehler.

When the new year started, budgets were reset for the city. Now the reason more money isn't put into those budgets is, of course, because snowfall can't be predicted.

Beehler says that last year they issued close to half a dozen snow route alerts, which is more than the past two years.