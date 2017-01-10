Winter storm deepens Red Cross blood shortage

WASHINGTON AND OREGON - The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors throughout Pacific Northwest to give blood or platelets following the recent winter storm, which has compounded a severe winter blood shortage.

Snow and icy roads forced 16 blood drives to cancel in the Pacific Northwest causing more than 450 donations to go uncollected. Last month, nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel across the country due to severe weather, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected. Overall, hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors and weather contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

“The need for blood doesn’t pause for severe weather – it’s constant,” said Neil Tosuntikool of the Pacific Northwest Red Cross Blood Services Region. “Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in. Eligible donors of all blood types are critically needed.”

How to help

Eligible donors can find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

Who blood donations help

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Oregon blood drives

Morrow County

Heppner

Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 525 Gale St.

Umatilla County

Hermiston

Jan. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th

Milton Freewater

Jan. 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Milton Freewater Community Center, 109 NE Fifth St.

Pendleton

Jan. 16 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way

Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pendleton City Hall, 500 Dorion Ave.

Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Club 24, 1845 SW Westgate

Washington blood drives

Benton County

Kennewick

Jan. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave.

Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hapo Building, 7601 W. Clearwater

Richland

Jan. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Jan. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Basin College Health and Science Center, 891 Mansfield

Jan. 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

Chelan County

Wenatchee

Jan. 17 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.

Grant County

Mattawa

Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Fire District 8, 510 Government Road

Kittitas County

Cle Elum

Jan. 12 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd St.

Ellensburg

Jan. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hal Holmes Center, 209 N. Ruby St.

Klickitat County

White Salmon

Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church Community Service Building, 531 E. Tohomish

Okanogan County

Okanogan

Jan. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at New Life Church, 508 4th Ave. S.

Winthrop

Jan. 19 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at The Barn, 51 Highway 20

Walla Walla County

Walla Walla

Jan. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. 1st Ave.

Yakima County

Yakima

Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Yakima Foursquare Church, 700 N. 40th Ave.

Jan. 11 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 18 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S. 2nd St.

Zillah

Jan. 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Zillah Civic Center, 119 1st Ave.