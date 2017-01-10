Local Snow Heroes Save the Day

KENNEWICK, WA -- It turns out there is a silver lining at the end of this snowy tunnel. It's seeing our community pull together to help each other out with all of the hassles that come with this inclement weather.

There's a new kind of hero on the radar, and it’s all thanks to the continuous snow storms we've been having. They're known as snow heroes, people who shovel, plow or do whatever they need to do to help a neighbor in need.

"I usually do about 15 or 20 houses a day and probably up to two miles," said Walter Nelson, a local snow hero.

Nelson says he starts plowing his neighborhood at 7:30 in the morning, goes home and changes out of his wet clothes a few times and then continues plowing until 9:00 at night. His reasons for doing so are simple.

"We're blessed with great neighbors," said Nelson. "It’s just a great way to show love to all of our neighborhood."

Another local snow hero says he doesn't know his neighbors very well, but that doesn't stop him from shoveling them out of their snowy situation.

"We get along well, we don't talk a ton but we get along," said Esteban Zarate, another local snow hero. "We always wave and smile so seeing someone in need, you just want to help them out."

With all of the driving complications that come with this weather, our local snow heroes of course, just want to keep our community out of trouble.

"I'm just trying to help out and make sure everyone gets home safe," said Zarate.