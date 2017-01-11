Yakima Emergency Rooms flooded with flu patients

YAKIMA, WA - Chances are, you or someone you know has probably come down with the flu at some point this winter.

What you may not know, though, is Yakima Emergency Rooms have been flooded with patients this flu season, even though it's not necessary for them to be there.

"We've seen a huge spike in Yakima county, and that naturally resulted in people using services, including the ER, and I think our utilization's up to 350 visits a day," says Dr. Tanny Davenport, Family Physician at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

This number is much higher than usual, and Dr. Davenport says many of these people think they need immediate medication when contracting the flu.

The truth is that they probably don't even need to see a doctor.

"If they just follow their mom's advice, stay home, and drink chicken soup and take it easy, they're gonna get better."

Dr. Davenport believes the reason for so many ER visitors is a lack of enough primary care access in the Yakima area.

"People have been used to calling their clinic and being put on hold, or being told, 'We can't take care of you,' so they've just sort of bypassed that step." Dr. Davenport explains. "They've decided, 'I'm just going to go to the ER because I know they're open.'"

He says the people who do need to see physicians, though, are the ones suffering serious complications from the flu, such as difficulty breathing or keeping fluids down, feeling weak, or having an unclear thought process.

Dr. Davenport also says we need to change the fact that Yakima has one of the busiest emergency departments in the state, and save the ER for real emergencies.

Lastly, the folks at Virginia Mason remind us flu vaccines are still available, and that you can get yours even though we're currently at the peak of flu season.