John Ensor Coming to Hermiston

The popular author, speaker and leader John Ensor, is coming to Hermiston as the keynote speaker for Pregnancy Care Serves fund raising banquet on Sunday January 22, 2017 from 5pm-7pm at the Hermiston Conference Center located at 415 S Hwy 395 Hermiston OR.



John has led the charge in the pregnancy help movement for over 25 years and is currently the President at Passionlife Ministries, an organization taking the "gospel of life" to the neediest places in the world. John's experience and insight will surely challenge attendees to consider how they can impact in their own communities.

Do not miss this opportunity to hear John speak! There is no cost to attend, but registration is required at

http://pregnancycareservices.com/banquet/event or call Pregnancy Care Service at 541-567-2393.