Local group wants to spread awareness about human trafficking

TRI-CITIES, WA - Human Trafficking is a modern day slavery; crimes in which people use force, fraud, or coercion to control victims into engaging in sexual or labor services against their will. It is a major issue both nationally and locally.

Meet Tricia MacFarlan, the Executive Director of Mirror Ministries right here in the Tri-Cities.

"We started out just a church group, doing stuff before we became a non-profit," MacFarlan said. "Mirror Ministries is here to bring hope and help to those who are victims or survivors of human trafficking."

And though it may be hard to identify trafficking, whether it be sex or labor related, it is more common than you think. It can be happening at your local stores, hotels, or anywhere.

By doing research in partner with New Edge Marketing ,Mirror Ministries discovered this.

Sex trafficking is most common among underage girls, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist with boys or adults. The same thing goes with labor trafficking. In fact, just recently, there was a case over in the Yakima Valley that brought a lot of attention to human trafficking.

That is why your help is so important by being aware of this terrible crime.