Winter Challenges for Ben Franklin Transit

Kennewick, WA -- "The wheels on the bus go round and round," that is Ben Franklin Transit's wheels. We've brought you all kinds of stories these past few weeks about what you should do if you run into car trouble in the snow. So we thought we would take it from our public transportation's point of view.

We've had about 20 inches of snow so far in the Tri-Cities and it's only the beginning of January, which can bring a new set of challenges for Ben Franklin Transit.

"Sometimes we're on time, sometimes we're running a little late, but safety is always our number one priority," said Travis Lehmann, Ben Franklin Transit bus driver.

Travis has been working with Ben Franklin Transit for almost three years now, and he says this winter they're facing challenges when it comes to navigating the snowy streets.

"Like the side streets, there's probably like a foot of snow on some of them so we do have detours," said Lehmann.

Lehmann says they've been seeing a lot of new faces this winter, as people are hanging up their own car keys and grabbing a bus ride instead.

"Yesterday this gal I had, she said she had a four-wheel drive van but she decided to ride the bus instead because she didn't feel comfortable driving in it," said Lehmann. "So she just sat back and relaxed and got home safe."

If you don't feel confident driving in these conditions, you do have a back-up plan. Ben Franklin Transit's hours of operation are still running as normal. They start their route at 6:00 in the morning and ride until 6:30 at night.