Crime Stoppers and KPD looking for suspect involved in several armed robberies

01/12/17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are looking for this subject believed to have been involved in several recent armed robberies, mostly along West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

The latest robbery took place January 11th. The suspect displayed a handgun, demanded cash, and then left on foot.

He is a white male in his 20’s and between 5'08" and 5'10" tall with facial hair.

If you have any information about who he is, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you

can remain anonymous when providing information. If you have any information, please call 800-222-8477.

PREVIOUS:

KENNEWICK, WA - Police are asking for your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery. It happened around 7 Wednesday night.

Police tell us a man walked into Headie's Tobacco on Clearwater Ave. pulled out a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot heading eastbound.

Officer Cory McGee with the Kennewick Police Department says, "He did display a handgun so we are considering him armed and dangerous. So please if you see him or think you see him do not approach."

The suspect is described as a thin white man, with scruffy facial hair. During the the robbery he was wearing a black jacket, either a tan or yellow sweatshirt, a blue handkerchief as a mask, and grey hightop style shoes.

If you know anything you should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.