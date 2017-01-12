Toni Reiboldt sentenced to 18 months prison for child rape

7-5-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - We were in the courtroom today as a former Kennewick middle school teacher was sentenced for sex crimes against students, including child rape.

Reiboldt cried through most of her sentencing today, which will be an 18-month prison sentence, with 36 months probation after her release and a 42-month suspended sentence.

The former Kennewick middle school teacher will also have to register as a sex offender when she's released, and can't have any contact with the victims or their families.

Some of those families spoke this afternoon in court before her sentencing.

"It's sad," said a mother of two of the victims, "because us as parents are supposed to protect our kids. I couldn't protect my kids."

Reiboldt also spoke in court - to the judge and the victims' families - saying she owns and accepts her punishment, adding she was in a bad place in her life when she committed the crimes against their kids.

1-12-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

KENNEWICK, WA - Former Kennewick Middle School teacher charged with sending sexually explicit photos of herself to students is now accused of raping a student. 43-year-old Toni Reiboldt pleaded not guilty to third degree child rape Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the new charge comes from a teen revealing more details about his contact with her.

Reiboldt is also facing three counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Police started their investigation in June, after a detective's daughter said an explicit video of a woman was sent to underage kids through the social media app Snapchat.