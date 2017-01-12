Charges filed in Ellensburg death investigation

ELLENSBURG, WA - We now have more information about the 20-year-old woman who died after being found unresponsive in Ellensburg over the weekend. Officers tell us her name is Morgin Martin.

Prosecutors in Kittitas County filed controlled substance homicide, possession and delivery charges against three people. 64-year-old James Pearson, 58-year-old David Leitch, and his wife 55-year-old Cassie Leitch.

If you know anything about this case, call Ellensburg Police at (509) 962-7280.