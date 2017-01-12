Detectives arrest heroin distributor in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - One woman is in jail after drug detectives figured out she was trying to mail heroin. A K9 picked up the scent while checking some packages, they found four ounces of heroin inside.

That evidence led them to the 100 Blk. of SE 12th St. in College Place where they found 37-year-old Luz Leon who used the alias Mara Rodriguez to try and mail the package of heroin.

She didn't answer the door, so officers got a search warrant. Officers found heroin, meth, cash and a sawed off shotgun.

Leon is now in the Walla Walla County Corrections Center for one count of delivery of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. She also had other outstanding warrants for her arrest.

This is the largest seizure of Heroin in the area for many years.