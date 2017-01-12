Crews investigating railroad derailment east of Pendleton - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Crews investigating railroad derailment east of Pendleton

MISSION, OR - Railroad officials say eleven railroad cars derailed east of Pendleton near the Umatilla Indian Reservation Monday night.

Union Pacific reported no spills and no injuries.

Crews have been working since the crash to remove the cars and make repairs. Right now, the cause of the accident is under investigation.

