Richland family gives a whole new meaning to creative snow days

RICHLAND, WA- It took four days and a few snow storms but the House family have a giant snow creation sitting in their front yard.

Some may call it an igloo others will say it's a snow cave, regardless a lot of work and snow went into the amazing structure. In fact, Preston House tells us he reinforced the roof with a wooden frame and even created an area for a fire pit with a chimney for proper ventilation.

His three children are beyond thrilled with their new play area, while mom, Emily, is on marshmallow duty when they roast them on the fire.

Definitely bringing a whole new level of fun to snow days.