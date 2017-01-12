Richland family gives a whole new meaning to creative snow days

Richland family gives a whole new meaning to creative snow daysPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fire truck burns
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fire dangers demonstration
New additions at the 2017 Water Follies
New additions at the 2017 Water Follies
Water Follies is a little more than a week away, and as people get ready to line the Columbia River to watch the hydros, there are a few things that are new for this year.More >>
Water Follies is a little more than a week away, and as people get ready to line the Columbia River to watch the hydros, there are a few things that are new for this year.More >>
Dietrich was meant to be a Marine, Schmieman parents say
Dietrich was meant to be a Marine, Schmieman parents say
It's been one week since Eric and Susan Schmieman learned their 26-year-old son, Dietrich, was in a plane crash while serving with the Marines.More >>
It's been one week since Eric and Susan Schmieman learned their 26-year-old son, Dietrich, was in a plane crash while serving with the Marines.More >>
Bateman Island closed indefinitely while firefighters put out hot spots
Bateman Island closed indefinitely while firefighters put out hot spots
Crews are still working on the tail end of the Bateman Island Fire that sparked yesterday evening, and was seen in the sky throughout the Tri-Cities area.More >>
Crews are still working on the tail end of the Bateman Island Fire that sparked yesterday evening, and was seen in the sky throughout the Tri-Cities area.More >>
Richland closes access to Bateman Island until further notice
Richland closes access to Bateman Island until further notice
Richland Fire & Emergency Services have mostly contained and are continuing to monitor the weekend fire on Bateman Island.More >>
Richland Fire & Emergency Services have mostly contained and are continuing to monitor the weekend fire on Bateman Island.More >>
Oregon man killed in fire; woman charged with arson
Oregon man killed in fire; woman charged with arson
Police arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of starting a fire that left a man dead in Eastern Oregon.More >>
Police arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of starting a fire that left a man dead in Eastern Oregon.More >>
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 124 near Burbank
Fatal accident shuts down Highway 124 near Burbank
One person is dead after a rollover accident on Highway 124.More >>
One person is dead after a rollover accident on Highway 124.More >>
Kennewick preschool program expands for 2017-18 school year
Kennewick preschool program expands for 2017-18 school year
The state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program of the Kennewick School District will welcome dozens of additional preschool students for the 2017-18 school year after the state awarded additional funding to the program.More >>
The state-funded Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program of the Kennewick School District will welcome dozens of additional preschool students for the 2017-18 school year after the state awarded additional funding to the program.More >>
Workers successfully demolish Plutonium Finishing Plant ventilation stack
Workers successfully demolish Plutonium Finishing Plant ventilation stack
A landmark on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is gone, after the big ventilation stack at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was demolished.More >>
A landmark on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation is gone, after the big ventilation stack at the Plutonium Finishing Plant was demolished.More >>