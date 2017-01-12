Medstar and Dial-A-Ride are dedicated to their destinations

YAKIMA, WA - Despite the strong winter season and large amount of snow we've been getting, services like Medstar and Dial-A-Ride continue to help those in need and those who are disabled. Every day, they help hundreds get to their destination, and so far they haven't canceled any rides this winter season.

Driver for Dial-A-Ride Doug White has been a driver for the service for eleven years now, and he says that the most important thing for them is safety and preparation.

"Number one is safety and number two is getting them to their appointments on time or wherever they are going," said White.

Justin Bergener, CEO of Medstar, says that despite conditions Dial-A-Ride and Medstar have performed very well arriving to their destinations on time, even during winter storms.

"It was 571 trips just over this winter weather storm from Saturday to Sunday, and our on-time performance was 100%," said Bergener.

Bergener says that this is thanks to winter training classes, along with a team that's prepared for whatever winter throws their way.

Clients like James Leahy say that during the winter season, the service is more vital than ever.

"In the bad weather particularly it's even more essential, because you can see I am disabled and I don't want to or can not fall," Leahy said. "A fall for me would probably be near tragic."

Even though there's more snow in our forecast, Medstar and Dial-A-Ride will continue to do their best to transport passengers safely and on time.