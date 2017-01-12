Columbia Center Rotary to contribute to Latino Heritage Mural Project

KENNEWICK, WA - Columbia Center Rotary is teaming with Port of Kennewick to support creation of a public mural artwork to be installed as part of the Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village on Columbia Drive in east Kennewick. The goal for the mural project is to celebrate and educate about the Latino community’s substantial contributions to the fabric of the Tri-Cities region, including the wine and agricultural industries.

Columbia Center Rotary will make a $5,000 contribution to the Latino Heritage Mural Project and formally present the Port of Kennewick with a “giant check” at the club’s regular lunch meeting January 19th. Rotary members are excited about supporting public art, and specifically to recognize the Latino community’s contributions within the Tri-Cities region. This is the second Port of Kennewick artwork that Columbia Center Rotary has financially supported—that first artwork, a metal-sculpture titled Family Group, was installed on Clover Island in 2010.

Who: Media

When/What: Photos/interviews with rotary, port, and mural committee officials

Where: Thursday, January 19th, 2016 at noon

Columbia Center Rotary Event Center

6222 West John Day Avenue, Kennewick

Why: Columbia Center Rotary to present donation to Latino Heritage Mural Project

The Latino Heritage Mural Project is a culmination of more than a year’s work by the Port of Kennewick and Latino community members who had approached the port looking for places to tell their story through quality public art. Davin Diaz, a Columbia Center Rotary member, serves as chairman for the all-volunteer Latino Heritage Mural Committee which worked with the port to extend a call-to-artists, and then review, select and recommend their preferred artist to the Port of Kennewick Commissioners. The mural committee worked extensively to determine what response, sense, or feeling they want viewers of the artwork to experience. And mural committee members then approached Rotary about contributing to the Latino mural project.

The mural artwork will span 672-square-feet in two sections, one 48-feet and the other 36-feet in length. The murals will be installed on two of the port’s Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village buildings (currently under construction) on the east Columbia Drive waterfront, and are considered an essential element in helping revitalize Kennewick’s historic downtown. The murals are anticipated to be finished by September 2017.