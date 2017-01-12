Sports Reporter/Weekend Anchor - KNDO/KNDU/SWX-TV

Posted on 1/12/17

SPORTS REPORTER/WEEKEND ANCHOR

KNDU/KNDO/SWX-TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington in the beautiful Pacific Northwest is looking for a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor.

This position is a sportspersons’ dream. Not only do you anchor sports on the weekend on NBC RIGHT NOW, but you have an all sports channel that carries all local sports 24 hours a day! Football, Basketball, Baseball, Wrestling, Hydroplane racing, Motor cross, if it is a sport we air it! You will have the opportunity to do call games, do play by play and create programming for SWX. Social Media and being a team player is a must for this position.

We're looking for a multi-talented candidate with the ability to shoot, edit, and write for broadcast and internet. Show us examples of stories you’ve done that engage and entertain even the non-sports fan. Organizational skills are very important, as well as a good driving record. A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Must be able to pass a pre-employment drug test.

Please send your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, Washington.