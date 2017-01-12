Group with big trucks and bigger hearts step up to deliver Meals on Wheels

KENNEWICK, WA - If you've had to drive in this weather, you know how bad some side streets are. Those are Meals on Wheels' top destinations so for a few days, the service went cold. However, a group of people with big trucks and even bigger hearts reached out the other night wanting to help.

"Everybody knows it's been snowing and for meals on wheels that's a real challenge," said site manager Marcee Woffinden.



Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels had to close for two days this week.



"Every year we expect a couple of days...but nothing like this year," said Woffinden.



Site managers got together and called every single client, making only emergency deliveries on those snow days.



"We've made a lot of phone calls, had a lot of phone calls coming in. Seniors worried about when their next meal is coming," said Woffinden.



Enter Toney Cameron and friends. More than half a dozen four-wheel drivers got together to help deliver those meals on these messy streets.



"I figured I had a lot of experience in the snow, doesn't scare me. so i thought i'd be happy to take on the challenge of getting some of these delivered," said one of those volunteers, Michael Nilson.



It did prove to be a challenge, too. With the snow and holiday weekend ahead, each client got a hot meal plus four frozen ones to get through Monday.



"It was truly amazing to get that call and the timing was just right," said Woffinden.



Volunteers managed to package and deliver 1,500 meals in just a matter of hours.



"All these guys here have always had good hearts and great spirits for helping out when there's a need," said Nilson.



Volunteers are always needed at Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels (four-wheel drive truck, or not). You can find information on volunteering here.



