New food bank location open in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, WA - Tri-Cities Food Bank is branching out this new year in an attempt to make its resources more accessible.

The organization is opening its new West Richland branch today on the 4000 block of Van Giesen Street.

Reporter Rex Carlin stopped by the new location today and learned why the new location is needed.

The staff at Tri-Cities Food Bank told him a combination of comments they were hearing at the Richland location combined with some investigating they did led to the decision to open a fourth location.

The volunteers are hard at work putting this new location together for this evening's grand opening.

Executive Director Bill Kitchen says that after doing some research, opening a fourth location was critical.

"As we investigated more on the numbers, we found that Tapteil School, for example, has a high number of children that qualify for free lunches and breakfasts," Kitchen said. "That tells me that there's a lot of families out the that could use our services, and they're not."

Kitchen says this move is all about accessibility...adding that many people work during the day and aren't able to make it to the Richland food bank, so adding a location in the neighborhood is vital for the well-being of low-income families in the area.

This new branch will be open on Thursdays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon, but Kitchen told us those hours could expand based on need.