Waste Treatment Completion Co. to take over Vit Plant work

RICHLAND, WA - In Hanford news tonight, one of the Department of Energy's biggest contractors will split its employees and form a new company that will conduct the work at the Hanford Vit Plant.

Reporter Rex Carlin talked with a representative from Bechtel this afternoon and learned that the decision was made because DOE wants to start processing low-activity waste as early as 2022, even as construction will continue in other areas of the Vit Plant.

Bechtel and subcontractor AECOM will transfer almost 1,400 workers to Waste Treatment Completion Company, which Bechtel representatives say has been created to streamline the work and safety management on the Vit Plant site.

The employees who transfer will do so on March 27th, and Bechtel's Staci West says the time is now to make the move.

"The changes come as part of a new strategy we agreed to with the Department of Energy to treat low-activity waste as soon as 2022, several years before the high activity waste is treated," said West. "Given that we're so close, the time is now to begin implementing these changes."

West told us this afternoon that none of the unionized workers who will transfer over to Waste Treatment Completion Company will see any change in status or benefits, and they will be working under the same terms of the Hanford Site Stabilization Agreement...it will just be under a different company.

The non-construction workers and mangers that will be on the move will be loaned from Bechtel and its subcontractor - AECOM to WTCC at first - but will gradually be transferred into the new company.