Man constructs a massive front yard snow castle

WEST RICHLAND, WA- Jeff Creim spent days working on his masterpiece. The snow castle, made up of snow blocks, each sawed individually, fills his entire front yard.

Creim tells us, "I started in the early 80's with a friend of mine over in Seattle and we would go up in the mountains, make them and camp out in them". After a foot injury he wasn't able to make it up to the mountains to create snow igloos and castles so he's thrilled to have all this winter's snow.

He's able to create right in his front yard. He tells us it's not complete yet, Creim would like to add a slide off the front of the castle for the neighborhood kids.