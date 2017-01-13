Prosser Mayor asks all flags to be lowered to half staff

PROSSER, WA - Mayor Randy Taylor has asked all U.S. flags in the city of Prosser to be lowered to half staff from today until January 21st.

He's doing this in memory of Firefighter James Wildman and former U.S. Marine, Dylan Bolt. The two young Prosser men lost their lives in a car accident on Highway 12 last Saturday.

Bolt's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Bethel Church in Prosser. A memorial mass for Wildman will be held at Sacred Heart on Saturday, January 21st, followed by a celebration of life at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center.