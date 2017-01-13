Prosser Mayor asks all flags to be lowered to half staff

Prosser Mayor asks all flags to be lowered to half staffPosted: Updated:
Fire truck burns
Fire dangers demonstration
Fallen Marine's parents ask for community support by flying flags half staff
We've had several people reach out to us wondering why, more than a week after a plane crash killed local marine Dietrich Schmieman, the governor hasn't ordered the flags lowered to half staff.More >>
Man arrested for DUI had 54 times legal limit of marijuana
A 53-year-old Lynnwood man arrested for DUI had more than 54 times the legal limit of THC in his blood system.More >>
Rock blasting scheduled to close I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday night for an hour
WSDOT will be closing Interstate 90 east of Snoqualmie Pass from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night, July 20.More >>
Road 68 Wal-Mart donates $1,000 to Franklin County Coroner's Office
On July 18, Road 68 Wal-Mart awarded $1,000 to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.More >>
Rescue crews retrieve injured skier from 150-foot crevasse
On Sunday July 16th, Mount Rainier National Park search and rescue crews responded to a report that a skier had fallen into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier near 12,800 feet elevation.More >>
Police investigating fire in crawl space of Billy's Bull Pen Tavern
Right now, Kennewick Police are investigating an early morning fire at Billy's Bull Pen Tavern.More >>
Firefighters get early morning fire under control
Firefighters are watching for hot spots after a fire near Zintel Canyon.More >>
New additions to Water Follies
