Understanding Your Social Security Options

Please join us for this informative event to gain a better understanding of your Social Security Options. Among the many topics discussed will be: Claiming Strategies, Qualifying for Spousal Benefits, Maximizing your Benefits and Income, and Delaying Collecting Benefits. Your host, with over 18 years of industry experience, will be Travis A. Morrow, Owner/President of 3 Rivers Financial Group. He is dedicated to helping residents in 7 states plan for their retirement with the help of Social Security. This event is located at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd. Kennewick from 6:00-8:00pm. You may choose to attend either January 18th or 19th. Light meal is served after the workshop.

Seating is limited, so call 509-783-2040 to reserve your spot today!