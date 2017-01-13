Jiu-Jitsu Academy Celebrates Grand Opening in Richland

The owners of Legacy Jiu-Jitsu Academy invite the public to help celebrate the grand opening of their newly renovated facility. Festivities kick off Friday January 13th at 3:00 p.m. at 401 Wellsian Way in Richland (inside the Richardson’s Garage Door Location). Enjoy the open house, barbeque and a chance to learn about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kickboxing, and Aikido programs that are available for all ages and levels of training. Ribbon cutting ceremony with the City of Richland will take place at 5:00 p.m. Stay for our FREE Women’s Self Defense Training and participate in seminars throughout Saturday, January 14th. For a complete schedule visit our website at www.legacyjiujitsu.com.