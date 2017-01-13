Don't forget to monitor your pipelines this winter season

KENNEWICK, WA - Freezing temperatures are effecting all of us, causing headaches at home and at our local businesses in the form of freezing pipes.

Reporter Crystal Garcia learned that freezing pipes is an issue that is keeping our local fire departments very busy.

The latest incident happened just yesterday when Kennewick Fire Department responded out to the Olive Garden restaurant because their fire sprinkler system pipes froze, causing a water leak.

Kennewick Fire and local plumbing contractors helped stop the leak, and told us that it is so important for people to monitor their pipelines.

"Always check your water if you're concerned with the pipes," said Joe Terpenning, Deputy Fire Marshal with KFD. "Turn the faucets on, make sure your water is flowing, or you may want to leave a faucet partially open if you think you there are some issues there or you may have some freezing pipes."

Aside from checking those faucets and waterways, you want to make sure that your pipes are properly insulated. Turpenning says if you notice a problem to call a professional and never try to fix a problem on your own because that will just make the problem worse.